Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stake Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,456 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 28.2% in the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 304,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 229.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $18.09 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

