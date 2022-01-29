Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 473,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,369,000 after acquiring an additional 416,812 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 673.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 405,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247,166 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADPT stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

