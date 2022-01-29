Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. 369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.08.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.