Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $183,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.50. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $200.51 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

