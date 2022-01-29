Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,193,000 after purchasing an additional 203,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $60.85 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.