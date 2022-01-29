Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 14.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

