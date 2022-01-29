Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $727,000 Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.