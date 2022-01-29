Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $405,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SANM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

