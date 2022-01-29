Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,185 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM opened at $42.47 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.