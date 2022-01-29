Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

