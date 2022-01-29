Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Sell”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEOXF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

