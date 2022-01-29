Affiliated Managers Group (TSE:MGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Equities research analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (TSE:MGR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

