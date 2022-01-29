Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

AFL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,733. Aflac has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Aflac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

