Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.43. Afya shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 8,284 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on AFYA. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.
Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.