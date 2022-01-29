Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.43. Afya shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 8,284 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AFYA. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

