Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

