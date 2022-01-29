Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 49.3% in January

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $9.39 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

