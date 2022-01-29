AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Financial Contrast

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65% Relay Therapeutics -306.80% -38.89% -35.32%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.79%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Relay Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 220.86 -$14.40 million ($0.37) -2.05 Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 26.48 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.