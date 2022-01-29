Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,176,873 shares of company stock valued at $215,245,800. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.