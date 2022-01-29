Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 560.8% in January

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 560.8% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.28. 368,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Airbus has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

EADSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

