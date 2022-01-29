Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

