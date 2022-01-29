Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.