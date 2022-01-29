Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.93. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,228. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.94.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

