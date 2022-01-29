Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.98

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and $224.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00190755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00029098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00383171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,987,149,431 coins and its circulating supply is 6,547,306,031 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

