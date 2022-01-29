Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post $37.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.86 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $33.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $132.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 billion to $135.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.62 billion to $157.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.01.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.23. 18,868,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,768,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.