Alibaba Group Holding Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.01.

BABA opened at $115.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.