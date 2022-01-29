Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.