All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Buys 598 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $195.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

