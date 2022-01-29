Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.
Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,898. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.