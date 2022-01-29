Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,898. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

