Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.46, but opened at $65.01. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $67.92, with a volume of 2,510 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,039,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 410,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

