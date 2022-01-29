Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 15,902 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of SB Financial Group worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $144.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.18. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

