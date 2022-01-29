Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 90 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $426.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.68 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

