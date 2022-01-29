Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 4,858 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 125,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

