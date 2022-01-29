Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Huntsman stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

