Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 4,032 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

AIT opened at $99.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

