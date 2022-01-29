Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Genesco worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $919.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.