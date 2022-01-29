Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.68 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ONE Gas by 673.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

