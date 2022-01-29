Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,973 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Gray Television by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GTN opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

