Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 145,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 7.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NOV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,448,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 28.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

