Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given New €260.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €250.00 ($284.09) to €260.00 ($295.45) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.25. Allianz has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

