AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Ercem Atillasoy Sells 4,639 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $47.00.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
