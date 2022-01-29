AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Ercem Atillasoy Sells 4,639 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,941,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

