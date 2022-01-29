AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Volume Hits $93.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. AllSafe has a market cap of $103,394.73 and approximately $93.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

