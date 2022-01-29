AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

