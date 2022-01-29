AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000.

VT opened at $100.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

