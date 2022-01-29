AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $134.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.