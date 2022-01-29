Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,838.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,824.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,810.20 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.