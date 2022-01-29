Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $22.96 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the information services provider will earn $22.96 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $194.41 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,810.20 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,838.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,824.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.