AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.