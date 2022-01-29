AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $129.50 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

