AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 246,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

