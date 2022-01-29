AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 21,831 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 76.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,831 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $993.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

